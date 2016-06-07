Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to Erdoğan

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report, text of the letter states:

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear brother,

We were deeply saddened by the news of a blast in Istanbul in which people were killed and wounded.

This merciless terrorist act reaffirms the importance of severely combating all manifestations of terrorism.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"