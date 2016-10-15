 Top
    Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture takes steps to meet growing demand for feed

    Deputy Minister: Production of soybean will be organized in the country

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Soybean production will be organized in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said.

    The Deputy Minister noted that the Ministry in order to meet the growing demand for feed and forage extension, in particular for poultry, has already launched concrete activities aimed at organization of soybean production.

    According to him, measures are carried out in accordance with the specific instructions of the head of state.

