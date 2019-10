Opening of the Sommet d'Elevage International Livestock Exhibition was held in Cournon-d'Auvergne, France.

French bureau of Report informs that Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov at the event organized by the mayor of Clermont-Ferrand.

In total, 35 guests and 95,000 participants from 38 countries attended the fair. The event will feature 2,000 livestock from 70 species.

The annual exhibition will end on October 4.