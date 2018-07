Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow to host 8th International Forum "Intellectual property as the factor of innovative development."

Report informs referring to the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, the forum will be held on May 18, 2016.

Organizing Committee has sent an official letter to the State Committee, which invites entrepreneurs and representatives of business circles of Azerbaijan to take part in the forum.