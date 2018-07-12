Azerbaijan will import potato and olive oil from Gansu province of China

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Gansu reached agreements with Azerbaijan to export its potatoes and olive oil to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Xinhua, the agreement has been reached at an international food cooperation forum that closed Monday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

"Agricultural development is a common concern among the countries along the Belt and Road," vice president of Azerbaijan Agricultural Products Supply and Marketing Corp. Elshan Asadov said

"We look forward to establishing a more effective partnership with China, hoping to export Azerbaijan organic food and bring in China's agricultural technology, investment and experience," Asadov said.