Azerbaijan will export horsemeat to Moldova

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement between Azerbaijani and Moldavian companies envisages export of horsemeat from Azerbaijan to Moldavia.

Report was informed at the State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, horsemeat butchery workshops will be arranged in number of reason, including Ganja.

The horsemeat butcheries will be supplied with all necessary freezing, veterinary and sanitary equipment.

SVCS said that butchery works will be done under veterinary control and pass proper inspection. After completion of all works the horsemeat will be purchased by Moldavian companies.