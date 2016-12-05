 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan will export horsemeat to Moldova

    Butchery workshops will be launched in regions with this purpose

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement between Azerbaijani and Moldavian companies envisages export of horsemeat from Azerbaijan to Moldavia.

    Report was informed at the State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, horsemeat butchery workshops will be arranged in number of reason, including Ganja. 

    The horsemeat butcheries will be supplied with all necessary freezing, veterinary and sanitary equipment.

    SVCS said that butchery works will be done under veterinary control and pass proper inspection. After completion of all works the horsemeat will be purchased by Moldavian companies. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi