    Azerbaijan will apply German experience in agricultural cooperation

    Parliament to discuss the second reading of the bill on Agricultural cooperation

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy draft law on "Agricultural cooperation" examined and recommended for discussion at the second reading of the plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Report informs the document determines formation and development of agricultural cooperatives and their legal and economic grounds.The main purpose is to create large-scale agricultural enterprises, through combination of volunteer manufacturers and effective use of their production potential to produce competitive agriculturally output and increase productivity.

    Under the bill, the organization of the sales network of cooperatives is established by the relevant executive authority.

