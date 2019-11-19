Azerbaijan triples grain imports from Russia

Azerbaijan has imported 857.000 tons of grain and its products from Russia since July of this year up to date, Report informs citing the Russian press.

This is three times more than in the same period of last year (season 2018\2019).

Thus, Russian grain exports to Azerbaijan account for 4% of total exports and Azerbaijan is among the top five leaders of the countries importing grain from Russia.

Since July this year Russia has exported a total of 22.8 mln tons of grain and its products to 127 countries. This is 2.2 mln tons or 9% less than in the same period of the last year. During the season 2018\2019 Russia exported 25 mln tons of grain and its products to 130 countries.

Turkey (4.9 mln tons), Egypt (2.6 mln tons) and Bangladesh (1.1 mln tons) are the top three importers of grain from Russia.