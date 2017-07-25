Azerbaijan takes part in Turkish international food exhibition in September

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The International Exhibition of Food Products, Technologies, Packaging and Food Processing Systems will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 20-23.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, companies of Azerbaijan, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Libya, UAE, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia, Russia and other countries will take part in the exhibition.

Overall, some 65, 000 local companies and visitors from 84 countries are expected to attend the event.