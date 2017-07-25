 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan takes part in Turkish international food exhibition in September

    The fair will be held in Istanbul

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The International Exhibition of Food Products, Technologies, Packaging and Food Processing Systems will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 20-23.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, companies of Azerbaijan, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Libya, UAE, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia, Russia and other countries will take part in the exhibition.

    Overall, some 65, 000 local companies and visitors from 84 countries are expected to attend the event. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi