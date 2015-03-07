Azerbaijan to produce fertilizers

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan to improve the quality of grapes and will produce a rich harvest includes new measures. To protect the grapes from disease and obtaining tolerant varieties the country will begin production of fertilizers.

Report informs, the director of Azerbaijan Scientific-Research Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking Tariel Panahov said.

According to him, the country to meet the demands in the country of fertilizers from different states.

"Now Azerbaijani specialists intend to produce local fertilizers. Research Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking in conjunction with the Institute of Petrochemical Processes developed fertilizers against pathogens oidium grapes. Currently, work is underway. The patent for chemical products has already been received", said T.Panahov.

Oidium is a common disease of grapes, also called powdery mildew. Covers the top gray farinose and the all vegetative organs of the vine. Affected by powdery mildew and leaf buds dry up and first crack the berries, then dry out.