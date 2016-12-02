Azerbaijan to introduce unique agricultural innovations

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from this year, development of non-oil sector and increase of export-oriented production, especially, improvement of productivity indicators in the agricultural sector, cultivation of competitiveness agricultural products have become main targets in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijan intends to cooperate with leading companies with international practice in order to increase competitiveness of plant products in the country and strengthen export potential. Companies of the Netherlands, Israel and South Korea put forward their proposals to become partners in this project. Currently, proposals are being considered.

One of these projects considers remote online management of greenhouses. Azerbaijani experts will be provided with online support for proper implementation of the process of growing greenhouse products.