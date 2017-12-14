 Top
    Azerbaijan to increase purchasing price of raw cotton

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the implementation of the Action Plan of the "State Program on Development of Cotton Growing for 2017-2022", the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has held a meeting with representatives of “MKT İK” and “CTS AQRO” LLCs, engaged in cotton growing and processing,  with the participation of senior officials of the Ministry of Economy.

    Report informs citing the MoA, in order to encourage cotton-growers and further improve the material well-being, it was agreed to increase current purchasing prices for raw cotton species by 100-110 AZN per tonnes next year and define as follows:

      2017 (current) 2018 (proposed)
    1st species 500 600
    2nd species 470 580
    3rd species 440 540
    4th species 400 500

