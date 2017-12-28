 Top
    Azerbaijan targets to increase honey production

    'Azerbaijani honey can be sold in market for $8/kg

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, there are 300,000 honey bee families in Azerbaijan, each family gives nearly 10 kg of honey a year.

    Report informs, chairman of the animal husbandry at the Ministry of Agriculture Galib Abdulaliyev told reporters: “Of course, this is very low figure.”

    He added that in the world practice this figure equals to 20.5 kg.

    “The average price of honey in the world market is $ 3.5 per kg. But Azerbaijani honey can be easily sold at $ 8 per kg. Per capita consumption of honey in Azerbaijan amounts to 280 grams. We try to increase this figure to 1 kg. 6,000 people are involved in apiculture in our country. We have capability to double this figure and we will work for this,” he said.

