Azerbaijan suspends export of meat

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ During January and May of the current year, meat in sum of 9, 231 7 thousand USD and meat additives for food nutrition were imported to Azerbaijan.

State Statistics Committee said to Report, the products were imported from India, Ukraine, the USA, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Canada, Denmark, Moldova, Australia and other countries.

According to statistics, during the reporting period, the export of meat and nutritional supplements out of the meat was not carried out. In 2014, the products cost 172, 5 thousand USD and were exported from China and Thailand.