Azerbaijan starts massive examination of animals

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Treatment and prevention as well epizootic measures have been launched for the year of 2017, according to the "Epizootic action plan", approved by the Ministry of Agriculture in order to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the preventive measures against especially dangerous diseases in animals in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Veterinary Supervision Service (SVSS) under the Ministry of Agriculture, these days, vaccinations have been started across the country against anthrax in cattle and solid-hoofed animals, rabies in house dogs, Newcastle in birds, as well serologictest for brucellosis in cattle. Diagnostic and preventive measures have been started against mango, influenza, rhinopneumonia in horses for equestrian farms of Absheron, Aghdam, Aghstafa, Sheki districts and Baku city.

The SVSS informs the population and business owners that, unwarranted treatment of animals, vaccination and other measures shouldn't be carried out, animals kept in conditions that meet veterinary-sanitary requirements.

At present, epizootic situation against especially dangerous diseases in the country is stable, as well as in order to maintain stability, the SVSS has provided local veterinary offices with vaccines, disinfection and pest control means for prevention of the diseases mentioned in the "Epizootic action plan", also, necessary control measures are being carried out.