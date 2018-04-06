 Top
    Azerbaijan's certificates of compliance will be recognized in Gulf countries

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani standardization Institute under the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents has signed a memorandum with standardization agency of the Gulf countries.

    General Director of the Institute Namig Taghiyev told Report.

    According to him, the memorandum serves for development of trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Gulf countries and the mutual recognition of the issued certificates of compliance.

    Taghiyev also said that it was not improbable that the Iranian entrepreneurs would benefit from the capacities of Azerbaijani laboratories.

