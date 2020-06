Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth AZN 2,165.1 million in January-May 2020, up 3.6% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to SSC, the production in plant-growing increased by 5.3% to AZN 443.2 million, in animal-breeding – by 3.2% to AZN 1,721.9 million.