Azerbaijan reduces costs on tobacco import by 9%

19 November, 2018 13:54

https://report.az/storage/news/9cc95514684f4a79441f6620bc65bf44/8aacb9c0-f918-4c3c-a5db-0fff242ea93b_292.jpg Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan imported tobacco worth $116.109 million in January-October 2018, down $11.375 million or 8.9% from the previous year. Tobacco import made up 1.25% of total import of Azerbaijan.