Azerbaijan President gives special instruction for grain-growing development

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued a special instruction on development of grain-growing in the country. Special supervision commission will be established in this regard.

Report informs, Deputy minister of agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov told.

“As the head of state laid out in the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on summary of first quarter of 2017, we will introduce complex control over this sector, which, besides monitoring carried out by individuals, will include statistic reports and monitoring through use of satellite pictures and photo maps aimed at creating conditions for raising productivity”, he noted.

According to him, starting from last year, his organization uses optical photo shooting: “Such photographs of approximately 60% of arable lands in the country have been prepared. This will play the role of key electronic base, not only for grain-growing, but also for determination of productiveness related to all agricultural crops and formation of e-agriculture system”, S.Talibov added.

Talking about several reasons of Azerbaijan’s incapacity of meeting domestic demand for grain, deputy minister first of all noted failure to comply with agro-technical requirements: “Whereas provision of fertilizer tripled in comparison with 2013. We meet 16% of domestic demand for fertilizer. I think that this year all difficulties will be eliminated by creating special supervision commission jointly with related institutions”.