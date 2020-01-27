Azerbaijan posts 64% growth in honey production

In 2019, 19,807 Azerbaijani bee-keepers received AZN 4,300,000 in subsidies to maintain 426,533 bee families, with the sum expected to grow in 2020.

Report quotes Esmira Latifova, chief of the department for cattle breeding organization and monitoring at the Ministry of Agriculture, as saying the country produced 5,000 tonnes of honey, marking a 64% growth from the previous year.

"This volume can meet internal demand. But we aim at exporting abroad under a single brand. Some local companies already export honey," Latifova said.