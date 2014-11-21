Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan meets its 80% demand on vegetable seeds owing to import. Report informs, this was stated by manager of the project on "Development of countryside areas" Ramila Aslanova.

"As a result of exporting the seeds, 40% of vegetable seeds imported to interior markets is false and unfit for use."

Ramila Aslanova also stressed that, in Azerbaijan private seed-growing sector in plant-raising is more developed that in state state-growing sector. That's to say, in private sector is more developed by 90% - for wheat, 60% - barley, 7%- corn, 15%- rice, 90% - peas, 16%- vegetables, 10%- melon and watermelon, 1,5%- potato, 5% - cotton.

"At the moment, Azerbaijan lefts behind even Europe for plant raising in 1 hectare area. In comparison with Europe, we left behind them for production of tomato - 45-60 tons, potato - 37-40 tons, cucumber - 20-25 tons, cabbage - 55 tons, tomato raised at covered area - 150-200 tons, cucumber - 120-130 tons," manager of the project said.