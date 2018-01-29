Azerbaijan may apply quota for honey import

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A map of areas with pesticides and nectars will be made in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said.

According to him, this will have a positive impact on the development of fishery and beekeeping in the country.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev also noted that application of specific duties on beekeeping and fishery as well as of import quota for these goods may also be possible in the future.