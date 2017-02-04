Azerbaijan launches honey export

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Arab countries highly appreciated Azerbaijani honey. As a part of export missions carried out from Azerbaijan starting from this year, the first order was received from Dubai Emirate.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Beekeepers' Badraddin Hasratov told Report.

"Currently, Azerbaijan doesn't produce enough honey of its natural potential. However, we consider export opportunities. We took part in two export missions within promotion of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand. Purpose of our visits was to study demand for Azerbaijani honey in Dubai and German markets. We have already received an order on export of honey to Dubai", B.Hasratov added.

According to him, 6 tons of honey were exported to Japan from Azerbaijan in 2017.