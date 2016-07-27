Azerbaijan launches barley export

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijan has exported barley product for the first time. During the first quarter of this year, it was determined that Iran and Iraq are favorable markets for sale of many Azerbaijani products as well as of barley product. As a result, 9 137,5 tons of barley product were exported to these countries in the first 6 months of this year.

Report was told by Jamal Guliyev, Chief of State Phytosanitary Control Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

According to him, volume of the barley product exported in July made 4 327,3 tons. Thus, 3 115,6 tons of exported barley product are fodder products, 10 349,2 tons food products.

'Development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, improvement of quantitative and qualitative indicators of the products manufactured in the country, increase of the country's export potential are one of the challenges in 2016. Mainly, seeking new markets for export of local grain products as well as fodder products is one of the most important issues', J.Guliyev added.

Service Chief noted that new orders have been received for export of Azerbaijan's plant products and export of next batch of barley products in the near future is being planned.