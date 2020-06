In January-April 2020, Azerbaijan imported 3,239.3 tons of milk worth $ 5.7 million, which is $ 1.93 million (51.2%) and 505.5 tons (18.5%) more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

In January-April 2020, milk imports accounted for 0.17% of Azerbaijan's total imports.