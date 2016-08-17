Azerbaijan increased import of food products

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of import of food products in Azerbaijan increased at an annual rate by 16.43% and in January-July 2016 amounted to 701 483,18 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the reporting period import of meat increased by 60,59% and amounted to 17 651,77 thousand USD, butter 2 times, amounting to 31 343,63 thousand USD, fruits and vegetables - more than 2 times - up to 81 268,63 thousand dollars, tea by 2.8 times - up to 23 133,74 thousand USD.

During this period, import of milk also increased by 27,62% and reached 4 244,02 thousand USD, wheat decreased by 26,53% - up to 148 953,5 thousand USD.

Notably, total volume of imports for January-July on food products made 14,75%. In the same period of last year, the share of food products in total imports amounted to 11,18%.