Azerbaijan increased honey production by 11%

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to operative statistical data, the total number of bee families in Azerbaijan has reached nearly 300,000. Last year, 10 kg of products were harvested, which means that last year, about 3,000 tons of honey were produced in the country.

Galib Abdulaliyev, the head of Agriculture Ministry’s Department for Livestock Development said at the IV Azerbaijan International Beekeeping Conference in Baku.

According to him, the local beekeepers have a new experience of producing other bee products besides honey.

Notably, in 2016, Azerbaijan produced 2.7 thousand tons of honey and over 3 years the country is engaged in export of honey.

“There is great interest in the quality and composition of the Azerbaijani honey. Contracts with beekeepers have been signed, cooperation has been established, and exports continue”, - Department head said.