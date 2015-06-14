Azerbaijan increases cement production

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ During January-May, the volume of manufactured products in the building materials industry increased by 17.6% and amounted to 1725 million manats.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 1 196,3 thousand tons of cement in five months, that is by 7.7% more compared to the same period last year.

In addition, during the reporting period construction gypsum increased by 3.4% per year amounting to 77.2 million tons,processedmarble travertine, alabaster and products made of them increased by 3.5 times and reached 5 103.5 tons.In this process, asphalt, concrete and brick in the production of prefabricated structural and construction decreased.Asphalt production decreased by 31% compared to the same period last year amounting to 94.8 thousand tons, precast concrete building by 51.4%, amounted to 6.8 thousand cubic meters of concrete prefabricated building structures, building bricks decreased by 6.8% to 96 thousand cubic meters.

In January-May of this year, industrial production of goods and services increased by 3.7% amounting to 1 08407 million manats in the volume of goods and services rendered amounted to 1 08407 million manats. Non-oil sector increased by 12.4% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, and increase of 1.4% was recorded in the oil sector. 63.5% of industrial output produced in mining, 28.0% in processing, 7.7% of the electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, 0.8% in water supply, waste treatment and disposal units was produced.