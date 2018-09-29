Azerbaijan hosting First International Walnut, Hazelnut and Chestnut Festival - PHOTO

Zagatala. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First International Walnut, Hazelnut and Chestnut Festival has started in Azerbaijan.

Report's Shaki-Zagatala Bureau informs that the event was organized by the Zagatala Region Executive Power. The opening ceremony of the event was held at the Dede Gorgud square in Zagatala.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of the embassies of nearly 15 foreign countries, representatives of the Ministries and state bodies, Milli Majlis deputies, as well as walnut producers and exporters, city guests and local residents.

The official guests in the festival first laid flowers to the memorial of National Leader of Azerbaijan in the Heydar Park and then familiarized with the Heydar Aliyev Center. Then they visited the walnut garden in the area of the Zagatala experimental station and familiarized with walnut processing at Azersun LLC's walnut processing plant.

Then they watched the oven burning with walnut and hazelnut shells, walnut and chestnut frying, rules of storing chestnut, burning walnut branches in tendir, manufacture of horse-carts and cooking different dishes.

The winners of the walnut, hazelnut and chestnut contest were awarded in conclusion of the festival.

The event will be concluded with an artistic program to be held at the square in the area of the Zagatala History-Culture Reserve.