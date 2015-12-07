Azerbaijan holds regular monitoring of avian influenza

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Veterinary Supervision Service under the Ministry of Agriculture to continue its monitoring of the monitoring of avian influenza on a national scale. Considering the autumn migration of birds, regular monitoring began on December 7.Monitoring is carried out with the participation of specialists and employees of SVS the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Blood samples and pathological material taken in the course of monitoring will be examined in the Republican veterinary laboratory and the results will be announced to the public on December 18.