    Azerbaijan gets rise in meat and milk production

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, meat production in Azerbaijan increased by 3.1% to 417,700 tonnes, and milk production by 2.2% to 1,720,100 tonnes, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

    According to the SSC, the egg production dropped by 2.1% to 1,416,500,  and wool production slid by 1% to 15,700 tonnes

    Moreover, 514 tonnes of cocoon (245 tonnes in 2017) were produced, which is the highest indicator in the past 20 years. 

