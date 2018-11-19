Azerbaijan gets rise in meat and milk production

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, meat production in Azerbaijan increased by 3.1% to 417,700 tonnes, and milk production by 2.2% to 1,720,100 tonnes, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to the SSC, the egg production dropped by 2.1% to 1,416,500, and wool production slid by 1% to 15,700 tonnes

Moreover, 514 tonnes of cocoon (245 tonnes in 2017) were produced, which is the highest indicator in the past 20 years.