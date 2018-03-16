Azerbaijan exported $ 55,000 honey last year

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Law "On Beekeeping”, in order to prepare official statistical materials in the field of beekeeping as a result of statistical observation by the State Statistical Committee (SSC) last year it was found out that 3043,1 tons of honey, 90.2 tons of beeswax, 11.2 tons of propolis, 8,1 tons of bee-bread and 281,7 tons of royal jelly produced from 271,700 bee families in 21 165 households.

Report informs citing the SSC, the average selling price of 1 kg honey was 23.7 AZN, the average selling price of beeswax - 11.5 AZN, the average selling price of propolis - 116.7 AZN, the average sales price of bee-bread - 56.7 AZN and the average selling price per gram of royal jelly was 4.9 AZN.

In 2017, 6.5 tons of honey was exported to 5 countries for a total of 54.8 thousand dollars, 93.8% of this accounted for Japan.

During the 9 years that passed after the adoption of the Law on “Beekeeping”, the number of bee colonies increased 1.9 times, the number of beekeeping families for each beekeeping farm increased from 11.1 to 12.8, and honey production increased 2.2 times.