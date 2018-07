Azerbaijan establishes a new seed company

2 November, 2016 11:14

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new seed company has been established in Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes, "Azərbaycan Sünbül Toxumçuluq Müəssisəsi" (Azerbaijan Spike Seed-Growing Enterprise) LLC was registered in Sarija village, Garatorpag settlement, Sheki region, AZ5529. The company's authorized capital is 10 AZN.