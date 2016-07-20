Azerbaijan enhances market access for agricultural cooperatives

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Aim of recently enacted law 'On agricultural cooperation' is to establish large-scale agricultural enterprises on the basis of voluntary union of agricultural producers in Azerbaijan Republic, produce competitive agricultural products and increase productivity through efficient use of their production potential. In addition to stimulating formation and development of agricultural cooperation, the new law will play an important role in protection of economic, social and other interests of cooperation participants.

Report was told at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Commenting on the issue, expert of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, PhD in economics Ramil Huseyn said that establishment of cooperatives in agriculture is dictates of times and adoption of this law will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector.

Besides serving to voluntary unification of them, law 'On agricultural cooperation' will enhance their market access. According to the law, agroshops, green markets, cooperative markets, wholesale centers will be organized under the cooperatives. Instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers under the presidential decree to grant trading places to agricultural cooperatives at agricultural markets as well as to determine rules of organization and operation of sales networks under agricultural cooperatives within 3 months serve this purpose.

R.Huseyn said that one of the most important aspects of the president's decree is that the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare project 'State program on development of agricultural cooperation in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017-2020' within 3 months.

The program, which will meet new requirements, will contribute to accelerate the process of use of best international practices in the republic and creation of agricultural production and consumer cooperatives.