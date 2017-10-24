Azerbaijan doubles import of meat

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, food products worth $ 971,8 mln have been imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SSC), value of imported food products as compared with last year increased by 2,3%.

In reporting period, increase of import are as following: meat import by 91,57% (46,552 mln dollars), milk by 69,02% (9,720 mln dollars), butter and other butter made of milk by 27,65% (49,065 mln. dollars), tea by 29,89% (39,236 mln. dollars) fruit and vegetable 0,22% (91,465 mln. dollars).

During this period, import of wheat decreased by 34,57% to 136,361 mln. dollars, import of sugar shrunk by 5,96% to 124,467 mln. dollars.

Regarding the comparison of products in quantity, import of meat recorded 50,55%, milk import increased 55,7%, tea import up 10,79%.

Specific weight of food products in total import up from 15,31% (fixed in corresponding period of last year) to 15,73%.