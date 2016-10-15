Azerbaijan develops action plan to improve agricultural insurance system

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Working group, created in order to improve the agricultural insurance system in Azerbaijan will prepare a special action plan.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said.

"As you know, Financial Markets Control Chamber gave a start to work on improvement of the agricultural insurance system in Azerbaijan. Agriculture is considered one of the riskiest areas in the world. In order to reduce risks and provide compensation for possible damage, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance have prepared a relevant draft in 2015 and submitted to the Milli Majlis", deputy minister said.

According to him, earlier the issue dealt with State Insurance Supervision Service, but at present is in charge of the Financial Markets Control Chamber. He also noted that the joint working group will prepare a special plan of measures and after the above-mentioned draft is passed, they will take further steps in this direction.