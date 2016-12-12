Azerbaijan considers rules on entry into circulation of unused lands

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Draft regulations on the entry into circulation of unused lands will be submitted to the government soon.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov told reporters.

"Azerbaijani President has signed a relevant order in this regard. Appropriate rules have been prepared to carry out the task and the document will be submitted to the government in near future", Deputy Minister said.

S. Talıbov added that although administrative measures on unused lands are under the authority of the State Committee on Property Issues, Ministry of Agriculture investigating the issue and gives information to the government.