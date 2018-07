Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Import and sale of wheat, production and sale of wheat flour and bread, as well as poultry meat can be exempt from value added tax (VAT) on January 1, 2017.

Report informs, Tax Minister Fazil Mammadov told at today’s meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Notably, It is proposed as a new draft amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.