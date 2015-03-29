Azerbaijan can stop import of poultry from the U.S.

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan will forbid the import of poultry meat from the US, if any disease is revealed in these products. It will take place not only on the basis of our decisions but also the decision of not only us but also the decision of the International Animal Health Organization (OIE)".

The head of the press service of the State Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Yolchu Khanvali said to Report while commenting on rapidly spread virus of H5N2 "bird flu" among Indian birds in the United States.

US Department of Agriculture announced that H5N2 "bird flu" virus was found in one of the farms in the country, which purchases the largest Indian birds. The disease was recorded in Strens district of Minnesota state. Currently, the farm has been quarantined. It is the second largest farm in this state. There are totally 39 thousand birds on the farm. Some of them have already died. The rest of them will be destroyed to prevent the spread of the virus.