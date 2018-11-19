Azerbaijan-Belarus joint venture to assemble tractor in Turkey

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8c23ea41b60e5795ccf3efcd013348fd/c872a980-e3e0-4f23-821a-afd0659aba9f_292.jpg

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Belarusian businessmen plan to open a tractor factory in Turkey, Chairman of Supervisory Board of Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev said.

Report informs citing foreign media that Fatiyev spoke at the 11th meeting of Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission.

According to him, Azerbaijan-Belarus joint venture will start manufacturing from the first quarter of 2019: "Works on the tractor factory are at the final stage.. We are planning to carry out first assembling by the end of the first quarter of 2019. The factory will initially assemble 2,500 tractors per year. This figure will gradually reach 5,000."