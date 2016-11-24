Azerbaijan bans import of poultry products from Iran

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ High pathogenic avian influenza (H5N8) has been discovered in two poultry breeder farms in Tehran (Iran).

Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Report, World Organization for Animal Health warned on November 22.

State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Azerbaijan Republic issued an order temporarily banning import of poultry products from Iran to prevent transition of infective diseases to Azerbaijani territory.

Proper departments of SVCS have been instructed to take necessary measures for protection of population from high pathogenic avian influenza (H5N8) spread among poultry in Iran.

SVCS recommends to population to keep their poultry in closed conditions, in conformity with veterinary and sanitary norms.