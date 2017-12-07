Azerbaijan and Pakistan may cooperate in cotton-growing

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Pakistan have wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of cotton-growing and cotton oil production. There are also opportunities for cooperation in rice production.

Report informs, Pakistani National Food Security and Research Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said in Baku.

Minister said that it is also proposed to hold joint exhibitions: "An exhibition of the products grown in Pakistan can be organized in Azerbaijan from May next year".

According to him, it is also possible to hold an exhibition of Azerbaijani products in Pakistan.

The guest said that decisions will be taken on the exchange of researchers and students between the two countries. He noted that relevant discussions were held at the first meeting of the joint working group in Baku.