Azerbaijan and Pakistan agree on future cooperation

© Report

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Pakistan have reached an initial agreement on future cooperation. The expansion of cooperation in the field of agrarian research and establishment of links between agrarian universities are of particular importance.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said.

Minister said that the cooperation between the two countries in the field of seed production is promising. Particularly, it is important to take advantage of the experience of Pakistan in the field of rice and cotton.

Asadov noted that cotton is in the center of attention in Azerbaijan and that up to 198,500 tons of cotton have been collected so far. The harvest will reach 200,000 tons as there are crops still remained in the fields.

The minister also underlined that discussions were held in the field of buffalo selection at the level of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Working Group.