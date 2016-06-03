Azerbaijan and international financial institutions will organize a meeting on agricultural sector

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Baku will play host to the third meeting of the donor coordination on June 6. Report was told in the ministry, the event will be held in Baku Business Center with co-organization of the European Union Azerbaijani Representative.

The event is expected to bring together the Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov, representatives of more than 20 international organizations such as the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Investment Bank (EIB), United Nations development Programme (UNDP), American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well representatives about 10 countries around the world, non-governmental organizations.

The purpose of the third donor coordination meeting is to discuss projects in the field of agriculture with the support of these organizations, current trends in the agricultural sector, as well as identifying areas for future cooperation.