Bakcell AppLab winner announced on CNBC as one of the 20 hottest start-ups in 2015

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ announce that the winners of its AppLab project, are recognized “one of the bests” among the successful start-up ideas. BethClip application graduated from Applab last summer has been announced on CNBC as one of the 20 hottest start-ups in 2015, Report was told in the Bakcell press service.

An innovative mobile developer program “AppLab”, launched in September of 2014 by Bakcell in cooperation with Qualcomm, a world leader in next-generation mobile technologies.

This year's Global Entrepreneurship Week includes 160 countries and roughly 10 million people. One of its marquee events is the annual Startup Open competition, held in key cities worldwide, which gives entrepreneurs a stage in which to pitch their ideas. This year, founders from 89 countries submitted more than 800 start-up ideas for consideration. Seventy percent are from outside the U.S.

These innovators bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare - and can be found far from Silicon Valley, in such outposts as Uganda, Cameroon, the Philippines, Israel, Chile and Ukraine.

BethClip enables you to transfer any content (text, image, media and file) from one device to another and between any platforms (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac OSX) instantly with a single click. BethClip app is available for download for Android from the Google Play Store on the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bethclip.android,