Air tickets for Baku-Jeddah-Baku flights put on sale

Air tickets for Baku-Jeddah-Baku flights (King Abdulaziz International Airport - JED) are now available on the website of Azerbaijan’s national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) www.azal.az, Report informs.

Direct flights will be carried out within the summer schedule starting from June 10 once a week on Mondays with Airbus A320 aircraft. The flights are also planned to continue within the winter flight schedule, which will be published on the Airline's website.

The regular flights between Baku and Jeddah will attract additional tourists from the Middle East, will make holy sites more accessible, and will deepen business relations between the two countries.