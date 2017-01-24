Agricultural production up by 2.6% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Collection of plant products in the field of Azerbaijani agriculture has been completed. As a result, in 2016, a total of 3 065 100 tons of harvest were gathered from 997 500 hectares area of winter and spring grain and leguminous crops, which is more by 2.2% (65 700 tons) compared to 2015. The average harvest per hectare made 30.7 centners.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting period, 902.4 thousand tons of potatoes (7.5% more than the previous year), 1 269.3 thousand tons of vegetables (less by 0.5%), 464.6 thousand tons of melons (less by 4,1%), 883.7 thousand tons of fruit and berry (less by 0,5%), 134.5 thousand tons of grapes (less by 14,4%), 1 015.7 tons of green tea leaves (more by 75,4%), 321.3 thousand tons of sugar beet (more by 72,7%), 17.1 thousand tons of sunflower (less by 9,3%), 3 598.2 tons of tobacco leaf (more by 3,8%) gathered.

87 200 tons of cotton (more by 2.5-fold) gathered to December 26 and delivered to supply facilities.

Last year, 523.8 thousand tons or more by 1.6% than previous year meat in live weight, 2 009.9 thousand tons of milk (more by 4.4%), 1 609,8 mln eggs (more by 3.7%), 16.7 thousand tons of wool (less by 2.1%) produced.

Compared with the previous year, total production of agriculture increased by 2.6%, including livestock products by 2.8%, production of crop products grew by 2.5%.