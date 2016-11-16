Agricultural production in Azerbaijan up by 2%

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Overall agricultural output in the country in January-October period increased by 1.8 percent, including 1.2% in crops, 2.5% in livestock production. As a result, overall agricultural output amounted AZN 4 959.7 million with actual prices, including AZN 2 448.3 million of crops and AZN 2 511.4 million of livestock products.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC). Notably, harvest season is about to finish. As of November, 3 052.0 thousand tons of crops collected from 995.1 thousand hectares, which is 61.2 tons more in annual comparison. Average 30.7 hundredweight crops harvested from each hectare.

Here are some other figures reflecting harvest collection until November 1, including annual comparison:

-Potatoes – 880.1 thousand tons (up 52.5 thousand tons);

-Vegetables – 1 205.6 thousand tons (down 28.4 tons);

-Melons – 464.5 thousand tons (down 19.1 thousand tons);

-Fruits and berries – 690.9 thousand tons (down 23.9 thousand tons);

-Vintage – 124.7 thousand tons (down 17.6 thousand tons);

-Green tea leafs – 984.5 tons (up 426.6 tons);

-Sugar beet – 115.0 thousand tons (down 25.7 thousand tons);

-Sunflower – 17.1 thousand tons (down 1.7 thousand tons);

-Tobacco leafs – 3 406.0 tons (up 67.3 tons).

44.1 thousand tons (17 000 tons more in annual comparison) of cotton were collected and delivered to stock.