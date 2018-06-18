Agrarian sector in Azerbaijan grew by 9%

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, the actual cost of gross agricultural products amounted to 1 770.4 mln AZN, of which 1 462.7 mln AZN accounts for the share of livestock, and 307.7 mln AZN for crop production.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, the growth in agricultural production amounted to 8.5%, including 52% in crop production and 2.5% in livestock production.

It is noted that the Azerbaijani farmers have already started harvesting.

Until the end of May, 71.7 tons of cereals were harvested from the fields, which is 4.1 times more than in the same period last year, 135.4 thousand tons of potatoes (66.6% more compared to the previous period), 217.0 thousand tons of vegetables ( 56.2% more than the previous period), 13.1 thousand tons of fruits and berries ( 17.3% more than the previous period), 353.2 tons of green tea leaves (13,0% more).