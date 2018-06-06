1 million AZN to be allocated for beekeeping project in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), together with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, will launch a project called "Certification of Ecologically Clean Bee Products", Report was told by the President of the Association of Beekeepers of Azerbaijan, Badraddin Hasratov.

The head of the association emphasized that the financial value of the project is about 1 million AZN and will be financed by FAO.

"The Ministry of Agriculture participates as a partner in the project. At the initial stage work will be carried out to educate beekeepers, and information on ecologically clean certification will be provided," Hasratov stressed.